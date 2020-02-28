Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Ideal Date, Expresses Her Love For Street Food

Shraddha Kapoor has lately been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Baaghi 3. In a recent interview with a media portal, she revealed what her ideal date would look like. She said that it would involve good food and cuddling.

Shraddha Kapoor and the Baaghi 3 team were recently promoting their film when they gave an interview to a leading media portal. In the interview, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her idea of an ideal date. She said that cuddling up in a cosy blanket and having great food would be important elements of her date. She was also asked about her love for street food. Shraddha Kapoor said that she is a huge fan of street food or chaat. She said that she had had two plates of sev puri the previous day and that she has the dish at least twice every week. She also mentioned that her favourite street food includes sev puri, pani puri, ragda patice, bhel puri, daabeli, and vada pav. Have a look at what she said here.

About Baaghi 3

The third installment of the Baaghi franchise is all set to hit theatres in March. The film revolves around a man and his brother who is under attack. The film will also feature Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, amongst others. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan while the story of the film has been written by Farhad Samji. The film will release across the country on March 6, 2020. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

