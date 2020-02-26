Shraddha Kapoor's Aunt Padmini Kolhapure's Throwback Pictures Define Grace And Beauty

Shraddha Kapoor's aunt Padmini Kolhapure was last seen in the movie Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She also appeared in the regional Marathi movie titled Pravas and showed the same magical screen presence that she was earlier known for. Take a look at the throwback pictures of the Panipat actor who is famous for her iconic evergreen songs like Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Mohobbat Hai Kya Cheez, Yashomati Maiya and her superhit films like Prem Rog and Woh 7 Din, among others.

Padmini Kolhapure with Poonam Dhillon

Padmini Kolhapure was spotted posing with actor-turned-socialite Poonam Dhillon. They were attending the wedding reception of well-known Bollywood producer Jayantilal Gada's son Akshay Gada in April 2019.

Padmini Kolhapure with Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and her aunt Padmini Kolhapure were seen attending a play in Mumbai. This pic is back from March of 2015 when they were spotted having quality family time together.

Padmini Kolhapure's Diwali wish for her followers

Padmini wished a happy Diwali to all her fans and followers all the way from Japan where she was spending her Diwali 2019. Captioning it as "Good morning and #happydiwali from #japan #saalmubarak #happypadwa" (sic).

Padmini Kolhapure's birthday wish for 'jiju' Shakti Kapoor

Padmini Kolhapure wished her jiju Shakti Kapoor by sharing a pic from when they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show together. She captioned it as "Happy birthdayyyy Jeej ... @shaktikapoor have a blessed day 🤗" (sic).

Padmini Kolhapure with son Priyaank K Sharma

The mother-son duo posted a pic after exercising their voting rights on April 29, 2019, and even asked everybody to vote as well. Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank K Sharma recently debut in Bollywood with Akshaye Khanna starrer Sab Kushal Mangal opposite debutante Riva Kishan. Their movie released on January 3, 2020.

Padmini Kolhapure showing off her new lipstick shade

Padmini Kolhapure shared an Instagram post showing off her new lip shade.

