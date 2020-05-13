Shraddha Kapoor: Times When 'Baaghi' Actor Featured On Fashion Magazine Covers

Bollywood actor, Shraddha Kapoor has had the busiest 2020 so far. With two back to back releases in the form of Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, Shraddha made several public appearances for her film promotions. Now as the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemics, everyone is staying indoor to keep the virus at bay. Shraddha K is making most her quarantine productive by reading books, working out, and indulging in other productive activities.

The stunning diva is counted amongst the most bankable new-age actors in recent time. Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, brilliant acting skills, and charming personality, Shraddha Kapoor always manages to impress the audiences with her diverse movie choices. Apart from films, the Aashiqui 2 actor is the brand ambassador or several brands and has also featured in a number of magazine covers.

Times when Shraddha Kapoor featured on magazine covers

Talking about magazine covers, let's take a look at some magazine covers Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of. Be it Femina, Grazia, Filmfare or Bazaar, Shraddha has graced covers of all these fashion magazines. The most astounding fact is that in each of these magazine covers, Shraddha Kapoor looks different, she has made sure none of her cover photo looks is similar. From hair, makeup, ensembles, poses, Shraddha Kapoor looks distinct in each of these pictures.

Femina 2020

Cosmopolitan 2019

Grazia (2019)

Femina (2017)

Grazia (2017)

Bazaar (2017)

Femina (2017)

Filmfare (2017)

Femina (2016)

Grazia (2016)

