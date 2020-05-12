Shraddha Kapoor's Throwback Video Proves 'Cham Cham' Is Her Fav Step Whenever It Rains

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 is one of the most popular female superstars in Bollywood currently. The stunning actor has featured in several blockbusters hits like Aashiqui 2, Baagi, Chhichhore, ABCD 2 amid others. Shraddha is known for her endearing personality, drop-dead gorgeous looks and brilliant acting skills.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback Shraddha Kapoor video on Instagram, wherein the actor seems to be having a fun-time as she dances on Cham Cham Cham. But the interesting thing is that she did all the steps from the popular Baaghi track, but without any music. To know more about the entire incident read ahead.

Shraddha Kapoor's fav step

In 2019, released Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster film Chhichhore. Shraddha was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the comedy-drama with an ensemble cast including Varun Sharma, and Naveen Polishetty amid several others. The beautiful actor promoted her film tirelessly with all her other co-actors.

But during a promotional event, it suddenly started raining. As her other co-actors were getting bored, Shraddha Kapoor could not stop herself from shaking a leg on her song as soon as she saw the rain. In movies like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, and Baagi, Shraddha Kapoor has done some rain sequences. However, it was Cham Cham Cham song in Baaghi, where SK danced her heart out in the rain.

In this video, as Kapoor's co-actor Naveen Polishetty is complaining about heavy rains in Mumbai and floods, one can see Shraddha Kapoor dancing in the background, and doing the famous "Cham Cham Cham" hook-step. In fact, Naveen also jokes about the fact that Shraddha loves dancing on Cham Cham Cham, and the star doesn't care about anything but dancing in the rain. Furthermore, he also requested Shraddha Kapoor to teach him the hook step, and the two dance it out. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

