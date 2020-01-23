The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Knows How To Ace The Fashion Game When It Comes To Street Styles, See Pics

A large of fan following of Shraddha Kapoor always keep checking her Instagram pictures to see her attractive style and fashion sense. Check her street styles.

shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the famous actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the cutest actors of Bollywood with a charming face and affable smile. She started her career with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. She was appreciated and received a lot of support from fans for her movie Aashiqui 2. Some of her popular and loved movies are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the release of her new movie, Street Dancers 3D. The star has flaunted some amazing looks in the movie. Also, the star's huge fan following always keep checking her Instagram pictures to see her attractive style and fashion sense. So, here are some of the actor’s street style outfit pictures that you may love to see-

Also read | Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Slay the street style 'the Shraddha Kapoor way'

Shraddha Kapoor is looking very pretty in this short dress in multi-colour and a jute bag with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor is stunning her street look by wearing a white and pink colour short dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In A Yellow Jacket As She Rings In The New Year; See Pic

The Ek Villian actor is looking pretty in this street-style dress, replete with traditional prints

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Shraddha Kapoor is slaying in this street style silver long skirt and red crop top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Excitement For What's Coming Up In 2020; Read Here

Shraddha Kapoor is looking so beautiful in this blue dress look and makes her fans go crazy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shraddha Kapoor is looking amazing in this street style dress which is an embroidered one in navy blue color

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone And Nora Fatehi Pull Off The All-black Leather Look

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

 

 

