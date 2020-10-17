If You Loved Watching 'Bandish Bandits', Here's What You Should Watch Next

Bandish Bandits articulates the romantic tale of a classical music student Radhe and pop icon Tamanna. Both of them come from an entirely different world of music and set out together on a journey of self-discovery to uncover if opposites actually attract. Starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shrey Chaudhry, this recently released musical romantic tale has garnered tremendous love from the audiences, with an IMDb rating of 8.7 stars. If you have loved watching Bandish Bandits, here’s what you must add next to your watch list.

Aashiqui 2

Released in 2013, Aashiqui 2 was a musical romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, Aashiqui 2 centres the turbulent romantic relationship of a failing singer Rahul Jaykar and his protege, Arohi who is also an aspiring singer. Their relationship hits the rocks with Rahul’s issues with alcoholism and temperament which eventually leads to a tragic end.

Rockstar

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is another hit musical drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri in the lead roles. The plot of the movie follows the life of Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan or JJ who aspired to become a rockstar. While attaining all that he has dreamt of, Jordan ends up losing everything after the death of Heer Kaul, whom he passionately loves. Tragically, Heer’s death is inadvertently caused by Jordan himself.

Rock On!!

Rock On!! essays the story of four friends who reunite to relive their moments of glory as a rock band. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. The film showcased how ‘Magik’, a Mumbai-based grunge rock band rise up to success while parallel dealing with personal problems.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a television series that aired on MTV India. The major themes of the series highlight the importance of friendship along with other relations, be it romantic or family bonds. The story chronicles the life of a college band ‘Fab 5’ whose lead singer Manik Malhotra falls in love with a nerd Nandini Murthy.

