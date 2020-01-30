When Shraddha Kapoor Turned Up For 'Street Dancer 3D' Rehearsals Despite Being Unwell

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D made headlines as the duo's chemistry and power-packed performances in the film received massive love from the audience. Street Dancer 3D, solely a dance film, entailing the battle between two dance groups, is doing well at the box-office too. Shraddha and Varun are seen in their enthusiastic best as they left no stone unturned in matching steps with powerful choreographers-dancers like Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Raghav, Salman, amongst others in the film.

Meanwhile, the duo kept their social media updated by sharing pictures and videos while rehearsing and prepping for the peppy dance numbers in the film. We got a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor's video in which the actor was seen expressing her sporty side, despite being unwell. Check out what she had to say.

When Shraddha Kapoor showed up for Street Dancer 3D rehearsals despite being unwell

In a video shared by a crew member of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha can be seen being questioned by the person about her health. When questioned about how she made it to the rehearsal despite being unwell, Kapoor said that she felt good while rehearsing and the vibe made her happy. She also donned a tee with 'Pyaar' printed on it. Her fellow friend questioned her about the print on her t-shirt, to which Kapoor said she loved dancing and it was her 'Pyaar' that brought her to rehearse even though she was unwell.

Street Dancer 3D box office update

The Varun-Shraddha starrer reportedly opened to Rs.10.26 crore on its first day. It saw a rise in its numbers over the weekend, making another Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.76 crore on Sunday. The film’s total at the box-office now stands at Rs. 49.76 crore. Trade analysts predict that the film is likely to cross 50 crore at the box-office over the weekend.

(Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

