Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang's Dance Moves Will Impress Varun & Shraddha

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the big screen this Friday. The film is already creating a substantial buzz in the town as the makers are leaving no stone unturned as they are all out for the promotional spree. But the film is not only grabbing eyeballs for its ensemble cast, but its foot-tapping numbers are also winning hearts by many fans and movie buffs. The song Garmi starring Varun, Nora Fatehi and Dharmesh Yelande, has become a rage among the audience. While fans are in love over this popular track, the recent one to join the movement is Beyhadh 2 stars Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget.

Also read | Beyhadh 2: Moments Of Maya And Rudra That Left Fans Awestruck

The two popular celebrities, who have been nailing the daily soap with their performances on Beyhadh 2, were seen grooving to the Street Dancer 3D song Garmi on the sets of their revenge drama. Shivin recently shared a video on social media which began with Jennifer covering her face with Garmi song playing in the background. Soon, the Internet Wala Love actor joined in the video and they were seen shaking a leg on the popular track. Watch the video below.

Also read | 'No Regrets': Shivin Narang Opens Up About Choosing 'Beyhadh 2' Over 'Bigg Boss 13'

About Beyhadh 2

Popular TV serial Beyhadh 2 has kickstarted from December 2, 2019. Since the inception of Beyhadh 2, the audience and fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see Maya aka Jennifer Winget's darker shade. For the unversed, Jennifer's character Maya is popular among the audience for her obsession. In the last season, Maya broke all the limits in the name of love, and for this season, Maya will follow her footsteps, but this time in the name of hate.

Also read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals Maya's Revenge Checklist For Remaining Season

Also read| Is Beyhadh 2 Actor Jennifer Winget Dating Tanuj Virwani? Details Inside

Image courtesy: Shivin Narang Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.