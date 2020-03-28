Shraddha Kapoor Wants Fans To Experience Simple Joys Of Being At Home; Watch Video

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has put the whole world under lockdown. India also is under lockdown. The local governments are making efforts to stop the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, the people have been pushed indoors around the country. Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. On March 27, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video urging fans to stay home and experience the simple joys of being at home. Take a look at it here.

Shraddha Kapoor wants fans to experience simple joys of being at home

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video. In this video, we can see a cloudy sky and the birds moving around the sky. She captioned the picture by writing "Being home 🏡☁️✨💜 #SimpleJoys #AppreciateNature #Magic #Terrace". She wanted to tell her fans to enjoy small things in life during the lockdown. Many Bollywood stars are spending time with their loved ones.

On a professional front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. This was the third film in the Baaghi franchise and we saw Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role opposite Tiger Shroff alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Shraddha Kapoor was seen in the Baaghi franchise for the second time.

Before this film, she was seen in the film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, and the movie was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

