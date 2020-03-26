'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Posts Throwback Video From Beach Vacay Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has caused the government of India to temporarily close movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants, announcing a lockdown for 21 days and Indians are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Television celebrities, too, have been practicing self-quarantine to avoid the local transmission of the deadly disease and are treating fans with their quarantine activities.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | March 23: Ramona Thinks Preeta Stole Mahira's Ring

Off late, actors have been treating fans with glimpses of their self-quarantine period. Joining the list, television actor Shraddha Arya recently dug out a throwback picture and shared it on Instagram. Take a look.

Shraddha Aarya shares TB beach video

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update | March 24: Mahira Reveals That She Pushed Mahesh

Recently, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, in which the actor can be seen walking by the beach shore freely.

In the video, the actor is seen donning a simple white skirt, with an off-shoulder white crop top. Keeping her makeup minimal, Shraddha Arya can be seen enjoying her locks flowing with the wind.

Reminiscing her free days, Shraddha Aya wrote: “I have walked this walk in my head a million times since quarantine... 🌊”. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved television actors in current times, as she became a household name with her stint in the much-loved show, Kundali Bhagya. During this panicky situation, Shraddha Arya is one of the many television stars, who keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos on social media, as the actor often shares tips and announcements.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya And Kundali Bhagya To Be Replaced With This Show, Makers Announce

Recently, Arya posted a video, in which the actor can be seen sharing a recipe of a face mask with her fans, which was a simple mix of easily available ingredients that leaves the skin refreshed and supple. Take a look:

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update | March 24: Mahira Reveals That She Pushed Mahesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.