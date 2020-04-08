Home Items That Can Be Used As Weights While Working Out At Home

The whole world is battling the deadly Coronavirus and to avoid the spread of virus many countries have opted for a complete lockdown. In the lockdown, all the gyms are closed to avoid a gathering of a large number of people. Many fitness enthusiasts are now wondering about what to use during their home workouts as an alternative to dumbbells. To all the people who are wondering about how to have heavy weights for home workouts, here is the answer.

Milk Jugs or Oil Jugs

A plastic gallon can be an ideal alternative for a dumbbell. The jar can be filled with water, sand or even cement according to the weight preference. Before indulging in a home workout with the jug, one should make sure that the handle is strong enough to hold the weight.

Water Bottles

Water bottles can also be used as an alternative for dumbbells. While filling the bottles one should make sure that the water level is the same in both the bottles so that the weight remains the same in both hands while working out. The bottles are an ideal alternative for dumbbell as they are also very easy to grip and hold.

Packets of rice or beans

The small packets can be used as an ideal bundle alternative to working out the biceps. The weights of the packets can also be controlled as per the preference. Big sacks can also be taken as weights in-home workouts.

Books

The old novels which are kept on the shelves after reading can be put up to good use. Books can be found anywhere and are also portable to carry. One can also use a stack of books in case that person wants to increase the weight.

Bucket

The buckets at home can also be used to exercise. Small buckets of water can be used to strengthen the arms and big buckets can be used in the work out of back muscles. The weight can be adjusted by the amount of water inside.