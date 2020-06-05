Shraddha Kapoor Shares Personal 'changes' To Protect Environment; Brother Has Comical Take

Friday, June 5, 2020, is World Environment Day - the annual occasion spearheaded by the United Nations spreads awareness and takes action for the preservation of the environment. On the occasion of World Environment Day 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share how she is taking initiative, and trying to better the environment at a personal level.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals how she is making personal changes to better the environment

Above is Shraddha Kapoor's latest Instagram post. In the caption for the post, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she tried to bring about small changes in the past year to help preserve the environment. She also wished her fans a happy World Environment Day.

The image shared in the post revealed Shraddha Kapoor's personal 'changes' that she made to help protect the environment. First, she showcased her brass water bottle that replaced plastic bottles which are harmful and toxic for the environment. She then showed off her bucket and mug. By using an old-fashioned mug and bucket, Shraddha Kapoor is trying to preserve clean water, as showers waste a lot more water than a simple bucket.

Finally, Shraddha Kapoor showed off her wooden toothbrush that had absolutely no plastic. Shraddha Kapoor's fans appreciated her post and praised her for helping protect the environment in her own personal way. Brother Siddhanth Kapoor especially loved the "balti and lota".

Shraddha Kapoor's previous posts where she discussed animal rights and environmental preservation

Shraddha Kapoor often posts about animal rights and environmental protection. Two days earlier, Shraddha Kapoor had joined in the nation's outrage over the heinous killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Palakkad by way of a pineapple filled with explosives. She was devastated by this cruel action and hoped that the guilty would be punished.

Back in May, Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in which she compared quarantine life to the lives of zoo animals. She asked her fans in quarantine to empathise with zoo animals, who are constantly living their life in 'lockdown'. Along with her long note in the caption, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video where she recited a poem from the point of view of a caged animal.

