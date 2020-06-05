Shraddha Kapoor Loves To Experiment With Her Characters And Roles; Here's Proof

Shraddha Kapoor is an actor who has never shied away from taking up challenging roles. Throughout her career, Shraddha has connected with the audience through her relatable roles. This has helped her establish herself in Bollywood. So take a look at some of Shraddha Kapoor’s most relatable roles.

Shraddha Kapoor’s most relatable roles

1. Chhichhore

Chhichore was one of Shraddha’s best-performing films in 2019. This ensemble cast film was an ode to college life and the friendships that we establish during those years. Sharddha Kapoor played the role of Maya in this film and won hearts. Shraddha Kapoor’s role as Maya is considered to be one of her most relatable roles.

2. Stree

Stree is Shraddha Kapoor’s highest-grossing film. Once again, Shraddha dabbled into a brand new genre and created a relatable role for the audience. Even though her character remained mysterious, she did nail the small-town girl persona. Shraddha Kapoor made her nameless character memorable with her power-packed performance.

3. Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D did not work its wonders at the box-office. But Shraddha Kapoor once again proved her acting chops through her role. In this film, she played the role of a dancer named Inayat, who belongs to an orthodox family.

4. Luv Ka The End

Luv Ka The End was Shraddha Kapoor’s second film. It did not work at the box-office, but once again Shraddha’s character was relatable in many ways. In this film, she played the role of Rhea Dialdas, a girl who goes through a tough break up with her boyfriend, but soon finds out about his Casanova image.

5. Haider

Haider was a movie that not only won the hearts of the audience, but was also loved by critics. This Vishal Bharadwaj film was based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This adaptation of the famous play is considered to be a masterpiece by several film lovers. Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Arshia Lone, a journalist and Haider’s love interest. She portrayed the character of Lone with ease and also managed to grab eyeballs in this ensemble cast film.

