Shraddha Kapoor's Best Dance Songs Evolution With Different Genres; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor’s last dance song Dus Bahane 2.0 left the audiences enthralled. Her bold looks, attractive outfits and stellar dancing in the song was loved by her fans. Shraddha Kapoor has been an avid dancer throughout her life, according to many of her interviews and films. The actor was a part of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, which are both dance films. We take a look at the actor’s dance song evolution since her debut with different genres.

Luv Ka The End- Tonight

The love song about, ‘First Date’, is rather peppy and catchy. Shraddha Kapoor is dancing in a sequin LBD. Shraddha Kapoor is seen doing easy and casual cabaret steps with a mix of ballroom dancing. This video is one of the first dancing songs of Shraddha Kapoor as a lead in a film.

ABCD 2- Sun Saathiya

Shraddha Kapoor is essaying lyrical hip-hop in the song Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2. The song also stars Varun Dhawan, who does a duet in the latter half of the song. Shraddha Kapoor has done many dance routines in the film, but this one was definitely a standout.

Baaghi- Cham Cham

Shraddha Kapoor performed a Bollywood style number in the rain in the song Cham Cham from Baaghi. She essayed the beautiful steps in a typical set-up. Tiger Shroff also joins her along to dance to the beats of the songs.

Half Girlfriend- Mere Dil Mein

Mere Dil Mein is another slow hip-hop song performed by Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor is dressed in casual attires throughout the song rapping and dancing. This is a must-watch for all Shraddha Kapoor fans.

Chhichhore- Fikar Not

The fun track from Chhichhore is a foot-tapping track with many cast members dancing in the song. The song with Shraddha Kapoor in it is a simple but engaging dance number. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in two different avatars in the song.

Baaghi 3- Dus Bahane

Dus Bahane 2.0 is a remix version of the original that released back in 2005. The song broke all boundaries with Shraddha Kapoor donning bodysuits to essaying addictive dance steps. Shraddha Kapoor’s Bollywood dancing style turned up a notch in this song.

