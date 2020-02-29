Tiger Shroff Shares A New Promo Video For Baaghi 3; WATCH It Here

After creating a box office record in War, Tiger Shroff is back with the third instalment of his action-packed film Baaghi. The third film in the franchise is titled Baaghi 3 and we will be seeing Tiger Shroff in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The trailer of the film was released recently, after which fans got very excited to watch the action-packed film. After the trailer release of Baaghi 3, Tiger also shared a new promo for his film Baaghi 3. Take a look at the new promo of Baaghi 3 here.

Tiger Shroff shares a new promo video ahead of Baaghi 3 release:

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram on February 29, 2020, to share this promo video. Tiger has captioned the video by writing “Unshakable • Unbeatable • Unbroken • Words that capture the bond. Catch #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 in cinemas on 6th March, 2020! @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @santha_dop @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson”. Here are a few details from the new Baaghi 3 promo.

The clip starts with the text which says 'no boundaries'. Then, Riteish Deshmukh can be heard talking on how because of their job something will happen to both the brothers. After which Tiger Shroff can be seen consoling Riteish Deshmukh. Then, Riteish is attacked, so he shouts for help and Tiger Shroff enters the building where Riteish is through a window. After this, the promo shows Tiger in his action sequences as the title of the film, Baaghi 3, appears on the screen. Baaghi 3 releases on March 6, 2020.

(Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

