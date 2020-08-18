Shraddha Kapoor Roped In For Dance Number In Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa'?

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is approached for a dance number in Allu Arjun’s starrer Pushpa, claimed a report by Telugu website Sakshi on August 1. The report also stated that the director of Pushpa, Sukumar is planning to rope in Shraddha Kapoor to appear in the Allu Arjun starrer. Reportedly, several Bollywood actors were considered for the dance number.

The list includes Disha Patani and Urvashi Rautela. Actor Pooja Hegde was also reportedly put into consideration for the dance number. There is no official announcement by the makers of Pushpa regarding the same. The music of the movie Pushpa is composed by Devi Shri Prasad who is known for popular dance numbers like Jil Jil Jigelu Rani and Ringa Ringa.

'Pushpa': Cast and crew details

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills, where Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler. The first shooting schedule of the Allu Arjun starrer was wrapped before lockdown. The shooting for the forthcoming film is reported to resume soon in the Nalgonda forest in Telangana.

The film cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. The Allu Arjun starrer is directed by Sukumar. Gang Leader fame Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will crank the camera while Karthika Srinivas will edit the film.

The Allu Arjun starrer is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. In the recent past, the makers of Pushpa released the first look of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. This would be the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

On the work front - Shraddha Kapoor

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, which released in the second month of 2020. The movie reportedly earned ₹92 crores but could not enter the ₹100 crores club. Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been signed for a Luv Ranjan movie that is slated to release in 2021. However, the name of the movie and the release date have not been officially announced yet.

