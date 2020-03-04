The Debate
Does Shraddha Kapoor Have A Preference For Sleek Hairstyles? These Pics Say So

Bollywood News

It is observed that Shraddha Kapoor loves the sleek hairstyle and mostly tries to match it up with her outfits.Check out her Insta posts sporting the style-

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the prettiest and charming faces of Bollywood.  Te bubbly actor started her career with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha Kapoor was loved in the movie Aashiqui 2, and received a lot of support from fans for her movie. Some of the other popular movies of her career are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Pre-birthday Surprise During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor, in her recent release Street Dancers 3D, has flaunted some amazing bold and classy looks. The actor keeps updating her pictures with her stunning outfits and hairstyles on her Instagram handle. It is observed that Shraddha Kapoor loves the sleek hairstyle and mostly tries to match it up with her outfits. She constantly keeps her fans updated with her attractive style and fashion sense that is stunning and always reflects her attitude. Here are some of the sleek hairstyles of Shraddha Kapoor for you to see.

Shraddha Kapoor in sleek hairstyles looks amazing, See pictures here-

Sleek hairstyle in a green colour pant-suit with high heels look stunning on Shraddha Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor amazing in this velvet maroon colour dress with her patent sleek hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's 'marathi Mulgi' Avatar During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions Is Adorable

The actor is wearing a yellow skirt with white bralette top and jacket. She complimented her looks with the sleek hairstyle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha looks ravishing in this sleek hairstyle with black and white check short dress and high heels with lace. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this purple pant-suit. Her sleek hairstyle just perfectly suits her outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks dazzling in this white jumpsuit and sleek hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

The actor looks amazing in this floral embroidery dress with the stylish sleek hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Take Inspiration From The Diva To Style Your White Outfits

 

 

