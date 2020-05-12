Shraddha Kapoor Makes A Plea To Aid Migrant Workers Who Are Walking Their Way Home

Amid the lockdown, many daily wage workers are out of jobs as many industries have been shut and thus many are seen hitting the roads to walk back to their villages. In a recent post shared by Shraddha Kapoor she has made an appeal to her fans and followers and urged them to help those who are walking their way home on humanitarian grounds. Here is what Shraddha Kapoor had to say about it.

Shraddha Kapoor appeals people to help migrants

On May 11, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story and pleaded with her fans to help migrants who are walking home on humanitarian grounds. Shraddha wrote in the Instagram story "A request to whoever comes across the migrants who have been allowed to walk home on humanitarian grounds in Maharashtra, please give them food and water along the way". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, Shraddha Kapoor is seen spending her time at home as she practises social distancing. She has been interacting with her fans on social media and has also shared some pics of her in self-isolation. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of her mother Shivangi Kolhapure. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Everyday You love unconditionally Everyday You pave the way Everyday You light up my life Everyday I am thankful to be your daughter Everyday Is Your Day Happy Mother’s Day Mommy 💜". Take a look at the post here.

Here are some other posts of Shraddha Kapoor from her time in lockdown

Reading a book

Throwback picture from her childhood

