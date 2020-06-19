Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls Him 'a Rare Kind'

Recently, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story session to pay tribute to her Chhichhore co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a still from the sets of their previous project, Shraddha Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note for him. Shraddha Kapoor's note read, "There is a rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes YOU feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them [with a purple heart emoticon]". She also shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen sharing the frame with Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out theme below:

Apart from this, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post on her Instagram wall to express her grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Terming his loss a ‘huge void’, Shraddha called Sushant ‘full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere’. She also shared how he ‘danced to his own tune.'

Along with the post, Shraddha shared two pictures, one in which an image from their film was framed and another painting in the background. Interestingly, the painting is the same that Sushant’s Twitter cover picture has. The painting is that of 19th-century Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. In the slideshow, she has shared the note Sushant wrote for her by gifting her a book ‘The Secret Principles of Genius’.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence. According to the autopsy report released to the Mumbai Police, his death occurred because of asphyxia due to hanging. He was cremated on Monday, June 15, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, and Sharddha Kapoor, among many others, attended the last rites of Sushant. On the other side, it is reported that the police have recorded the statement of the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his Pavitra Rishta co-star and close friend Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with his role in the television series, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. After that, he made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput was unstoppable as he then appeared in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore among others. Sushant was going to appear in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

