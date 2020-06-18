Sushant's Demise: Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Silence; Recalls Moments, Seeing Moon At His Home

Shraddha Kapoor broke her silence after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, who was not just his co-star from his last major released film Chhichhore, but also was one of those who was present to bid him the final goodbye at his funeral. The Saaho star had an emotional post for Sushant, recalling their fond memories.

Terming his loss a ‘huge void’, Shraddha called Sushant ‘full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere’. She also shared how he ‘danced to his own tune.'

Shraddha recalled being excited to go to the set and work with him, wondering what ‘captivating interaction’ they’d have. She called him a ‘wonderful co-actor’, one who’d put his 'heart and soul’ into his work.

Terming him an ‘amazing person’, she wrote how he loved to make everyone happy, and highlighted his ‘kind smile.’ The actress called their conversations on ‘Cosmos, different philosophies’ and other memories as ‘magical wonderment’

She recalled being ‘speechless’ seeing the moon and its ‘exquisite beauty up close’ from the telescope at his home after a 'lovely musical and poetry filled get together' at his home. Shraddha also remembered being awed by the peace and calm of the nature when the Chhichhore gang had visited his home in Patna and how he loved nature.

Shraddha also wrote that he viewed life ‘through a kaleidoscopic lens’ and wanted everyone to be a part of it. She added that the ‘simplest things’ would mesmerise him and he’d muse over it in a ‘genius way’. The Aashiqui 2 star added that he was ‘truly, One of a kind..’, sharing she’ll miss ‘dearest Sush’ as she concluded ‘Shine on’.

Along with the post, Shraddha shared two photographs, one in which a still from their film was framed and another a painting. Incidentally, the painting is the same that Sushant’s Twitter cover picture has. The painting is that of 19th century Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, whose cause of death came to the limelight again after Sushant’s death.

In the other post, she has shared the note Sushant wrote for her by gifting her a book ‘The Secret Principles of Genius’.

"Dear Shraddha, genius is in the ways of seeing. How you choose to see is beautiful."

Here’s the post

Chhichhore was one of the biggest hits of Sushant’s career and had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Several dialogues and scenes from the movie, that gave a message to keep stress aside and enjoy life, have been going viral since then.

Sushant Singh died of asphyxia due to hanging after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The Mumbai Police is investigating the case at the moment, recording statement of his friends Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

