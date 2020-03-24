Shraddha Kapoor’s Underrated Performances Before Her Debut Are Unmissable

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest gen-next actors in Bollywood today. However, Shraddha Kapoor did not have it easy in Bollywood and has worked hard and proved her talent by giving the industry some great films. Shraddha Kapoor's films like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and Street Dancer 3D have catapulted her into the main league among some of the talented actors in the industry.

However, Shraddha Kapoor's performances in her earlier films before she gained prominence in the 2013 film Ashiqui 2 still remain underrated. Shraddha Kapoor's performances in these films were proof that she was destined to achieve much more. Here are some of the underrated performances of Shraddha Kapoor before she made it big in the industry.

Teen Patti

Shraddha Kapoor showcased remarkable confidence in the 2010 film Teen Patti. Despite sharing the screen space alongside maverick actors like Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan, Shraddha Kapoor held her ground with the portrayal of the free-spirited Aparna in Teen Patti. Reportedly, Teen Patti could not do wonders at the box office but Shraddha Kapoor's performance did not go unnoticed.

Luv Ka The End

Shraddha was a fireball of energy in the 2011 film Luv Ka The End wherein she essayed the role of a teenage girl who goes on a quest to take revenge from her boyfriend after she finds out that the latter was about to cheat on her. The Haider actor carried the entire film effortlessly on her shoulders and showcased the right balance of emotions. Her vibrant and free-spirited act in the movie was proof that the Street Dancer 3D actor has a bright future ahead of her in the Bollywood film industry. The film also remains one of her most underrated works in the industry.

