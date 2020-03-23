Shraddha Kapoor Shows Fans How She Likes To Save Water This Eco-friendly Way

Bollywood actors have stepped up and have decided to raise awareness on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Many celebrities are showing their fans on how they can use this time to do something creative. Some celebrities are also spending quality time with their families. Amidst this, actor Shraddha Kapoor has caught everyone's attention because of her latest Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a picture of a bucket and a mug on her Instagram account. Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture in order to encourage her followers to start saving water by using a bucket to have a bath. At the time of crisis, saving water is one of the most important things that one needs to do. By sharing this picture, Shraddha Kapoor has asked her fans to save water and switch to a bucket bath as it is also eco friendly. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the picture as "Being home 🏡✨💜 #BucketBath #SaveWater #EcoFriendly".

Check out the picture shared by Shraddha Kapoor

The picture received about 6 lakh likes in about four hours. Many fans commented on the picture. The fans also highly appreciated Shraddha Kapoor's idea of using a bucket.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared an adorable video from her window where the birds were eating the grains that were kept for them. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the video as "Being home 🦜✨💜 #FeedingBirds #KangniSeeds #Happiness #SimpleJoys #Empathy". Watch the video below.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released on March 6. The film received a great response from the audience. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the pivotal roles.

