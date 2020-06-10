Shraddha Kapoor's Underrated Songs that Are Must-have On Your Playlist

Many stars in the Hindi film industry have tried their hands at singing in films too. Actor Shraddha Kapoor is one such actor who has sung songs in many movies. Whether it was the unplugged version of Galiyaan from her film Ek Villian or her music in Rock On 2, Shraddha has proved her skills as a singer time and again. Here are some of Shraddha Kapoor's tracks that every fan must add to their quarantine playlist.

Shraddha Kapoor's underrated songs

Do Jahaan from Haider

This song is one of the most underrated songs from the many songs Shraddha Kapoor has sung. This song was in the film Haider which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. This song has 15 thousand views on youtube and is one of the most beautiful folk songs that Shraddha has sung. Take a look at it here.

Woh Jahaan from Rock On 2

Woh Jahaan is a song from the film Rock On 2. This Javed Akhtar written song is an underrated song that should be in your playlist as it captures a whole love mood. It has around 5 lakh views on Youtube. Take a look at the song here.

Rock On Revisited from Rock On 2

This song is from the film Rock On 2. It features Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Purab Kohli. This song is another underrated on of Shraddha Kapoor as it only has 68,39,447 views on YouTube. This recreated version of the original Rock On song has not been as hit as its predecessor was. Take a look at it here.

Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise from ABCD 2

Shraddha Kapoor has been seen in dancing movies many times now. Her presence in 2016s ABCD 2 was loved by fans. She also sang a song in this film titled Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise. This song is another underrated song of Shraddha Kapoor. This song was also there in the first ABCD film and was recreated by Shraddha for ABCD 2. It has about 69 lakh views on YouTube. Take a look at the song here.

