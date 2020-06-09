Shraddha Kapoor Vs Sonam Kapoor: Who Pulled Off Metallic Skirt Look Better?

Sonam Kapoor's outfits are always known to be bold and elegant. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, loves experimenting with her outfits. The two Bollywood divas were once spotted in similar skirts. While one paired it with a white shirt, the other one wore it with a colourful blouse. Here is a picture of both the actors in a metallic skirt. Take a look to know who styled the outfit better:

Shraddha Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor: Who paired the metallic skirt better?

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor wore her full-length silver metallic skirt with a colourful strappy crop top. The actor gave her skirt a twist that made it look quirky. She wore a large pair of loop earrings with her outfit. She completed her outfit with a pair of statement black shoes. Her makeup was loud, making her entire look quirky. Shraddha Kapoor used a red & pink eye shadow and also highlighted her cheeks with the same colour. She opted for a nude lipstick and completed her look by letting her hair loose, parting it in the middle.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore her full-length metallic skirt with a pair of a white t-shirt. To give it a stylish look, she let few buttons of her shirt open and tied a knot towards the end of it. Sonam Kapoor wore an oxidised dainty choker necklace to complete her outfit. For the makeup, she opted for dark red lipstick and a smokey eye look. The embellished pumps made her outfit look even more stylish. Her hair was perfectly curled towards the end and was parted at the sides.

While Shraddha Kapoor wore a colourful crop top, Sonam Kapoor opted for a white shirt. Sonam Kapoor wore a choker necklace while Shraddha went for simple loop earrings. While Shraddha Kapoor went for a close shoe, the latter opted for embellished pumps. They kept their makeup minimal and highlighted their eyes and their lips, contrasting their outfits. Both the actors aced in styling their outfits in a different way, giving you two inspirations to style a skirt like this.

