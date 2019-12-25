Top 5 Ankur And The Ghalat Family Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Ankur and The Ghalat Family is a Hindi pop project of the Indie pop singer and songwriter Ankur Tewari. The band has played their part by contributing music to the Bollywood film Raat Gayi Baat Gayi, which was released in the year 2009. Ankur Tewari is known for his contribution to the film, Slumdog Millionaire. Here are some of the best Ankur and The Ghalat Family songs that you should definitely check out:

Ankur and The Ghalat Family songs

Dil Haare

This popular song by Ankur and The Ghalat Family is from the album Side B. The song was released in the year 2017. The duration of the song is 04:28 minutes. The song is sung by Ankur Tewari.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/0nipuVDVhq Ankur & The Ghalat Family - Dil Haare | Sofar Bombay — hitesh patil (@hitesh_pa) January 23, 2019

Teri Yaad

Teri Yaad song is from the album Side B. The song by Ankur and The Ghalat Family was released in the year 2017. This is yet another popular song. The duration of the song is 03:13 minutes.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/hUv3rWCVwr Teri Yaad - Ankur & The Ghalat Family | The Songwriters — Himanshu Chauhan (@himrulz) October 2, 2018

ALSO READ | 2019 Bollywood Songs: From Bala Bala To Macchardani, Songs With Unusual Lyrics

Yaaron

Taken from the album Side B, this song was released in the year 2017. The duration of the song is 04:12 minutes. No to mention, the outstanding performance by Ankur and The Ghalat Family. The song features the whole new world you build with your buddies.

Yaaron | Music video | feat. Ankur & The Ghalat Family | Kota Factory https://t.co/SLhAxuBR4E via @YouTube — Ayyub Ansari (@ayyub_786) August 5, 2019

ALSO READ | 5 Taylor Swift Songs Written For Other Artists; From 'Better Man' To 'Babe'

Mohobbat Zindabad

The song is from the album Side A. The song was released in the year 2016. The duration of the song is 03:29 minutes. This is another widely popular Ankur and The Ghalat Family song.

「MOHABBAT ZINDABAD FEAT.THE GHALAT FAMILY & KARSH KALE」 ANKUR TEWARI 19:47 [YouTube: https://t.co/rARS2KHaBH] — J-WAVE ON AIR (@jwave_onair) November 26, 2016

ALSO READ | Ed Sheeran's Songs In Collaboration With Other Singers Which Were A Hit

Jhoom

The Ankur and The Ghalat Family released their second album, titled Side A and Side B. Jhoom song is from the album Side A. The song was released in the year 2016. The duration of the song is 04:56 minutes.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan's Love Songs That Are Much-appreciated By The Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.