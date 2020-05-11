Sonakshi Sinha's Relatable Memes On Social Media To Brighten Up Your Day

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. She has made a name for herself after starring in several blockbuster hits over the years. She has a huge fan following on social media and often loves to interact with fans. Sometimes, movie scenes and certain incidents cause people to make a few memes on the actor. Hence, here are a few Sonakshi Sinha memes that will help brighten up your day. Some of these memes were reposted by Sonakshi on her story as well, which goes to prove that the actor enjoys a good laugh once in a while.

Sonakshi Sinha's relatable memes to brighten up your day

This meme template is taken from one of the behind-the-scenes pictures of Sonakshi's films. It jokes about the dilemma one faces when they have to present a project in class while their friends deliberately annoy them.

This scene is taken from the film Action Jackson where Sonakshi gives out a shocking expression. The meme hilariously portrays what it is like when one hears the name of their favourite food item.

This template for the meme is taken from the film Noor. It talks about how we as kids felt boring to go to school.

This meme too is taken from Noor. It talks about how a student finds it exhausting to deliver assignments in the final days of submission.

This meme is taken from one of Sonakshi Sinha's interviews. The meme talks about the hilarious instance when someone forgets to return what they borrowed from us and yet come and ask for something the second time.

This meme is taken from a mobile ad Sonakshi was part of. It shows hilariously how as kids we would take advantage of being out in public.

This too is from another interview of Sonakshi. The meme talks about the proud moment a student faces when they do something commendable in class.

The feeling of loss when one completes a whole season of the serial that they have binge-watched. This scene is taken from the film, Noor.

Sonakshi Sinha's Akira had this still. It talks about one of those instances when you feel enraged due to someone talking ill about your friend.

This picture was taken at a product launch event. It shows how we take utmost care of our new phones.

This is a hilarious experiment put out in a meme format which often tricks the reader. This picture is taken from one of the red carpet events.

