Unseen Pic Of The Day: Little Shreya Ghoshal Playing Harmonium Is Nostalgia Personified

Shreya Ghoshal is undoubtedly one of the finest singers in the Indian music industry. Shreya Ghoshal has also been awarded a few National awards for singing various Bollywood and Tollywood songs. Shreya Ghoshal went on to establish herself as one of the most talented singers of the industry after she won the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Recently a throwback picture has been doing the rounds on social media wherein a young Shreya Ghoshal can be seen playing the piano. Shreya Ghoshal is making way for a truly adorable sight in the picture.

Shreya Ghoshal makes way for a delightful sight in this throwback picture where she is playing the harmonium

In the picture, Shreya Ghoshal can be seen draped in Indian wear wherein she has also opted for a Bindi. The highlight of the picture is a tiny Shreya Ghoshal playing the harmonium. Shreya Ghoshal can also be seen sporting her infectious smile. Looking at the picture, it can be rightfully said that Shreya Ghoshal had all the signs of making it big in the field of music right from a very young age. Check out Shreya Ghoshal's adorable picture.

Shreya Ghoshal's throwback video from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa had been doing the rounds on social media

Last month, on the occasion of her birthday, on March 12, 2020, another throwback video of Shreya was doing the rounds on social media. The Teri Ore singer can be seen performing in the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the video. Shreya furthermore is seen singing the cult song Odh Li Chunariya from the Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

The original song was crooned by the very talented Alka Yagnik. Himesh Reshammiya had composed the original track and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. However, hearing the popular song from Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice posed to be extremely soothing for the ears.

