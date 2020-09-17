Sai Pallavi's Remuneration Around ₹2 Crores For Nani's 'Shyam Singh Roy'?

Sai Pallavi is becoming a rather prominent actor in the South Indian film industry thanks to her amazing performances and dedicated fanbase. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the actor might be roped in as the female lead for Nani's upcoming movie Shyam Singh Roy. Moreover, the reports also claim that Sai Pallavi's remuneration for the role will be a whopping ₹2 crores.

Sai Pallavi's remuneration for Shyam Singh Roy will be around ₹2 cores?

Shyam Singh Roy is Nani's next highly anticipated film that will reportedly have three female leads. According to the latest reports, actor Sai Pallavi will be one of the female leads in the upcoming movie. Moreover, the reports also state that Sai Pallavi's remuneration will be an impressive ₹2 crores. However, these reports have not yet been substantiated by official sources. Neither Sai Pallavi nor the makers of Nani's Shyam Singh Roy have commented on Sai Pallavi paycheck for the project.

Other reports are also claiming that actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be the second female lead of Nani's Shyam Singh Roy. Once again, there are no details about Aditi Rao Hydari's payment and she is yet to confirm the reports about her involvement in the project. The upcoming movie Shyam Singh Roy will be helmed by Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is also set to star in the upcoming Telugu Romantic Drama movie Love Story. Sai Pallavi will play the female lead in the movie. Naga Chaitanya stars as the male romantic lead and the film also feature Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Devayani in prominent supporting roles. The movie was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Meanwhile, superstar Nani's latest movie V released on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was Nani's very first negative role. Sudheer Babu played the lead role of DCP N. Aditya while Nivetha Thomas acted as the main female lead. Aditi Rao Hydari also played a prominent role in Nani's V. The movie was directed by filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

[Promo Source: Sai Pallavi Instagram]

