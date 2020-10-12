'High' Web Series Cast And Details About Their Characters In The Intense MX Player Drama

High is a crime thriller mystery drama web series, directed by Nikhil Rao. The series premiered on October 7, 2020, on the OTT platform, MX Player. The plot of the web series revolves around Shiv Mathur, who is a drug addict and has been struggling to get a grip on his life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility. In the rehab, he finds a magical pill that seems to have an edge above all. The intense drama has received mixed reviews from the critics and has been doing well among the audience. Here is all about the cast of High series and other details about those actors. Read further ahead to know more about the High web series cast.

High series cast

Akshay Oberoi as Shiv Mathur

Akshay Oberoi is an American born Indian movie actor, who has been cast to play the lead character of Shiv Mathur in the series. The artist made his acting debut as a child artist in 2002, with the comedy-drama American Chai. He made his adult acting debut in 2010 with the Bollywood movie, Isi Life Mein. Akshay Oberoi has often received critical acclaim for his work.

Ranvir Shorey as Jackson Lakda

Ranvir Shorey is a very well-known Indian actor and entertainer, who has been cast to play the character of Jackson Lakda in High web series. After working as a VJ, Ranvir made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic movie Ek Chhotisi Love Story, and never looked back since. The actor has appeared in some of the critically acclaimed movies like Traffic Signal (2007), Bheja Fry (2007) and the critical and commercial blockbuster Mithya (2008).

Mrunmayee Godbole as Ashima Chauhan

Mrunmayee Godbole is a very popular name in the Marathi movie industry, who has been cast to play the character of Ashima Chauhan in the series. Mrunmayee Godbole started her acting career with the Marathi movie Rajwade and Sons, and never looked back since. In 2017, Mrunmayee Godbole married Marathi movie director, Nikhil Mahajan.

Shweta Basu Prasad as Dr Shweta

Shweta Basu Prasad is a very well-known Indian movie actor, who has been cast to play the character of Dr Shweta in the series. She started her career as a child artist in Hindi movies and television series but went on to play the lead characters in Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil movie industry. The actor has won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her performance in the 2002 movie Makdee.

Prakash Belawadi as Dr Shridhar Roy

Prakash Belawadi is a very well-known personality from the Indian entertainment and media industry, who has been cast to play the character of Dr Shridhar Roy in the series. The actor has over the years participated in many seminars, conferences and festivals in India and abroad. He has also been a motivational speaker at events and Tedx conferences. Prakash Belawasi is also a mentor with the founding team of BISFF (Bengaluru International Short Film Festival) since 2010.

