Shruti Haasan Shares A Photo With Multiple Expressions, Fans Call It 'Quarantine Navarasa'

Bollywood actor and singer Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared some adorable pictures with nine different frames. Each frame consisted of a picture of her sporting a different expression. Shruti Haasan has acted in many South Indian as well as Bollywood films. Shruti Haasan like most of the actors all across the globe has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out the adorable picture shared by Shruti Haasan on her Instagram handle.

Shruti Haasan's photos

Actor Shruti Haasan shared nine pictures each with a different and quirky expression. While she seems to be smiling brightly in one of the pictures, she is also seen pulling her hair out in another. Shruti Haasan sported a dark coloured top. The pictures are taken in a monochrome mode, which only adds to the beauty of the pictures.

Shruti Haasan’s fans complimented her for the adorable pictures while many stated that she looked extremely cute. Many fans showered the picture with red hearts, heart eyes as well as fire emojis. One Instagram user stated that her expressions in each of the frames represent the nine moods of quarantine. The Instagram user called the picture ‘The Quarantine Navarasa’.

Shruti Haasan has previously revealed that all the four of them, her mother Sarika, her father Kamal Haasan, her sister Akshara and herself have been quarantining separately. She had revealed that her father Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara are both in Chennai, but are spending the lockdown separately. She further revealed that while her mother and herself are both in Mumbai, they are quarantining separately as well. Shruti Haasan also stated that all their travelling schedules are separate and hence spending the isolation separately makes a lot of sense.

