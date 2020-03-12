Shruti Haasan Shares A Cute Throwback Picture Of Her Singing For Asha Bhosle

In addition to being an actor, Shruti Haasan is also a singer and has lent her voice to many hit songs. Haasan started her musical journey with her father, Kamal Haasan's Thevar Magan. Since then she has regularly sung for many films including Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Eenadu, Shamitabh, D-Day, etc. She is also a part of a rock band, 'The Extramentals'.

Shruti Haasan shares throwback picture with Asha Bhosle

Recently, Shruti Haasan took to social media to share a cute throwback picture. In the photo, she is seen performing in front of veteran singer, Asha Bhosle. Shruti Haasan is wearing a school uniform with her hair pulled back and tied with a hairband. The picture was posted on one of the fan accounts of the actor.

Shruti Haasan reshared the post and even thanked her fans for sharing the picture. She also revealed in the caption how she was nervous to sing before such a “legend”. She even added that this was one of the most memorable things in her life.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post here:

In a previous interview, Shruti Haasan had credited her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika for her love for music. She said that her father would often make her sing songs with him. While her mother wanted her to learn Hindustani classical music.

