Shruti Haasan To Play The Role Of Pawan Kalyan's Wife In 'Vakeel Saab'?

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab's cast reportedly has a new addition to the team. Ever since the makers of Vakeel Saab made an official announcement of the film, it has been in the headlines as it is the Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink. According to media reports, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film.

Shruti Haasan to have a cameo in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab?

The Venu Sriram directorial Vakeel Saab was earlier titled PSPK 26. Apart from the Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla who will be reprising the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang respectively from Pink. Although the makers have decided to remain tight-lipped about Shruti's character in the film, several reports from online portals suggest that Shruti Haasan has been finalised to play the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film.

A source told an online portal that Shruti will be playing a small yet significant part in the film, which will come in the flashback sequences. The source also added that her character will get a completely different treatment from the original version of the film. Haasan will reportedly join the sets of Vakeel Saab sometime in the next two weeks.

As of yet, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released the first look poster of the film and a song from the film titled Maguva Maguva, which pays tribute to the women. The poster and the song went viral on social media and have created quite a buzz online. However, the film is slated to release at the box office on May 15, 2020.

