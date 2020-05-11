Shruti Haasan Expresses Her Disappointment With Discrimination Against COVID-19 Patients

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, several wage labourers have lost their only source of livelihood. Even the shooting and the release dates of several films have been pushed forward. Several celebrities have taken to social media to share how they have been spending their time indoors.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrities are doing their bit to spread positivity and awareness. Meanwhile, actor Shruti Haasan expressed that she was disappointed with the discrimination that the Coronavirus positive patients are facing.

Shruti Haasan took to her Twitter account and she asked people to not discriminate. In her tweet, the actor said that she has been reading the stories about discrimination against the COVID-19 positive patients and the suicides due to the stigma.

Here is a look at Shruti Haasan's tweet

Reading all these stories about discrimination against those who are covid positive and suicides due to stigma. It’s sad to see that this pandemic that does not discriminate hasn’t managed to change the insensitive, unkind point of view. — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) May 10, 2020

In the next tweet, Shruti Haasan said that the people need to celebrate kindness and not encourage the bullies and the biased people. The actor also urged her followers to stay and home and spread love. She further said that we all have to get through this difficult time together. Shruti Haasan also asked the people to not compartmentalise people as us and them. She further asked everyone to be well and be safe. Here is a look at the tweet.

. Let’s celebrate the kindness and let’s not encourage the ill informed, bullying and biased people. Stay home and spread love. We all have to get through this tough time together. So let’s not compartmentalise people as us and them . Be well and be safe everyone — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) May 10, 2020

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the film Krack. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B. Madhu. The film Krack features Ravi Teja who will be seen playing the role of a cop. In the film, Shruti will be seen playing the role of his wife. The film Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the pivotal roles.

