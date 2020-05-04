Shruti Haasan Shares Coronavirus Meme, Says 'bats Are Not The Problem'

There are many Coronavirus memes that are currently doing the rounds on social media. A recent one was posted by actor Shruti Haasan on her Instagram and it seems she wanted to pass on a message along with it. She posted a cute yet creepy meme about a bat trying to neutralize the hate towards the species after unconfirmed reports suggested that bats were responsible for spreading the virus.

Earlier today, Shruti Haasan on Instagram posted a cute meme about bats. The purpose of it seems to be telling "bat-haters" that bats are not the real problem behind the pandemic. Adding a caption to her post, Shruti wrote, "ME 🖤thanks @nerm for this 😁 now on a side note - bat haters - bats are not the problem - how we’ve lived and how we have been in interaction with other species is - just saying . Ok bye". Take a look:

Many people have responded positively to Shruti Haasan's Coronavirus meme on bats. One of her fans even went on to reveal that he has a pet bat. Check it out:

