Shruti Haasan Shares Coronavirus Meme, Says 'bats Are Not The Problem'

Shruti Haasan posted a meme on Coronavirus on her Instagram account informing bat-haters that the species is not the main reason for the pandemic. Read on

Shruti Haasan

There are many Coronavirus memes that are currently doing the rounds on social media. A recent one was posted by actor Shruti Haasan on her Instagram and it seems she wanted to pass on a message along with it.  She posted a cute yet creepy meme about a bat trying to neutralize the hate towards the species after unconfirmed reports suggested that bats were responsible for spreading the virus.

Earlier today, Shruti Haasan on Instagram posted a cute meme about bats. The purpose of it seems to be telling "bat-haters" that bats are not the real problem behind the pandemic. Adding a caption to her post, Shruti wrote, "ME 🖤thanks @nerm for this 😁 now on a side note - bat haters - bats are not the problem - how we’ve lived and how we have been in interaction with other species is - just saying . Ok bye". Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

Many people have responded positively to Shruti Haasan's Coronavirus meme on bats. One of her fans even went on to reveal that he has a pet bat. Check it out:

shruti haasan's photos shruti haasan on instagram bats coronavirus memes

shruti haasan's photos shruti haasan on instagram bats coronavirus memes

Other Coronavirus memes that have become popular

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CoViD-19 (@coronavirus_memes) on

A post shared by CoViD-19 (@coronavirus_memes) on

