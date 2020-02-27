Shruti Haasan Pens Empowering Note Against Body Shaming, Gets Tremendous Support

Puli actor Shruti Haasan took to her social media account earlier on Thursday and slammed critics and trolls for having shamed her for her appearance in the past. the actor wrote a lengthy note addressed to the trolls along with two photographs of herself which were reportedly taken three days apart. She started out by stating her reason for highlighting the body-shaming issue by saying that even though she isn't driven by other people's opinions, she would like to avoid the 'constant commenting' on her body.

Have a look:

Through the caption, she shared the pain of the constant physical change that every woman goes through. Shruti said, "I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey."

Read | Shruti Haasan's pictures with sis Aksharaa will give you major #SisterGoals

She shut down the trolls by underlining that they do not have the right to judge another person- "Ever". She also confessed to have undergone plastic surgery and that she is not ashamed to admit it because it was her choice. She said,"No one - famous or not - is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No am I against it? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is to just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)".

Read | Shruti Haasan thanks the team of 'Krack' for their lovely birthday wishes

Love & support from friends

Her post received a lot of love and support from her friends and colleagues from the industry as they commented positively on the post. Niranjan Iyengar, the dialogue writer of her upcoming short film Devi wrote, "Hear hear!!" whereas another user wrote,"...don't know why people are so insensitive commenting on body shaming... Just because celebrities are in limelight they are being criticised".

Read | Shruti Haasan shares her 'birthday happiness' in THIS special dance

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri, a romantic comedy opposite Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. She will feature next in the upcoming short film Devi along with actors Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and others. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the short film will be available online for viewers on March 2, 2020.

Read | Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan recreate the mesmerizing art of Raja Ravi Varma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.