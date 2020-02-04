Samantha Akkineni And Shruti Haasan Recreate The Mesmerizing Art Of Raja Ravi Varma

Raja Ravi Varma was one of the most renowned artists of the 18th century. His paintings were reportedly considered to have captured the essence of the Indian culture and that earned him respect from across the country. Now, photographer G Venkat Ram has replicated some of Raja Ravi Varma's paintings for a calendar shoot. G Venkat Ram collaborated with Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, veteran actor Ramya Krishnan and several other known faces from the South Indian film industry to recreate the mesmerizing paintings. Check the photos from the calendar shoot below-

Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan recreate Raja Ravi Varma's paintings

Like I have always said painters have the best sense of light and technique with which they are able to reproduce their subject with subtle nuances.

Raja Ravi Verma inspired experimental shoot with #KhushbooSundar #gvenketram #gvenketramphotography

Jewellery @PRINCEJEWELERY pic.twitter.com/s2gxsNP5un — g.venket ram (@venketramg) November 27, 2019

Image courtesy - Shruti Haasan Instagram

