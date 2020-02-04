Union Budget
Samantha Akkineni And Shruti Haasan Recreate The Mesmerizing Art Of Raja Ravi Varma

Others

Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Ramya Krishnan recently featured in a calendar photoshoot to recreate the paintings of artist Raja Ravi Varma. Read more,

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
samantha akkineni

Raja Ravi Varma was one of the most renowned artists of the 18th century. His paintings were reportedly considered to have captured the essence of the Indian culture and that earned him respect from across the country. Now, photographer G Venkat Ram has replicated some of Raja Ravi Varma's paintings for a calendar shoot. G Venkat Ram collaborated with Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, veteran actor Ramya Krishnan and several other known faces from the South Indian film industry to recreate the mesmerizing paintings. Check the photos from the calendar shoot below- 

Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan recreate Raja Ravi Varma's paintings

 

