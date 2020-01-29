Shruti Haasan Shares Her 'birthday Happiness' In THIS Special Dance

Over the years, Shruti Haasan has established herself as one of the most popular actors down South. She has been a part of several hit films down South and even in Bollywood. As she turned 34 yesterday, Shruti Haasan took to social media to share her happiness with her fans.

Shruti Haasan's “happy birthday dance”

Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday yesterday and the actor literally could not keep calm about it. Earlier today, she took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for all her fans and friends. She shared a video of herself breaking into a dance.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post here:

In the post, Shruti Haasan expressed that she feels very “loved and thankful and happy and blessed” on this special day. She said that she considers herself a “lucky girl”. She also thanked everyone who dropped in with their “wishes and love”.

Shruti Haasan specifically dropped a special thank you for her online community of fans. She also added how she is thankful for everything that life has showered on her until now. She even said that she feels thankful to be in the phase of life that she is in right now. She said that she is doing everything she has ever wanted to do and that she is grateful for the same. Shruti also expressed her love for all her "support systems" in her caption.

Shruti Haasan also shared some life tips by saying that “the life you want and the life you see in your mind is always yours to take and yours to make”. She ended the note by saying that this is her “happy dance”. She hilariously concluded saying that the dance may not be “graceful” but it is “fully real and 100 percent crazy”.

On the occasion of this special day, Shruti Haasan even treated her fans to the latest poster of her upcoming film, Krack. The film also stars Ravi Teja in the lead role along with Haasan. The film is slated to release on May 8, 2020.

Check it out here:

