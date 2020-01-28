Shruti Haasan Thanks The Team Of 'Krack' For Their Lovely Birthday Wishes

Today is the birthday of actor Shruti Haasan. On the occasion of her birthday, many celebs wished the actor on social media. Among these were her upcoming movie Krack's makers who wished her.

The team of Krack wishes Shruti Haasan on her birthday

The Krack team created a post with Shruti Haasan's still from the movie and adding the message, "Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan". Shruti posted the picture on her Instagram handle and added a caption with it thanking the Krack team. She wrote, "Thankyou to my lovely KRACK team for this birthday present !! It’s been so amazing to work again with @dongopichand an ravi Teja garu after so many years !! Two of the kindest sweetest people ever 🙏🏼 so blessed to be a part of such a lovely film Thankyou so much for this ❤️"

There were others also who wished Shruti Haasan on her birthday. South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia also wished Shruti with a picture message. The picture is of Shruti sitting on a chair dressed like a diva. Shruti thanked the actor with a caption to the post, "Thankyou so much to my incredible extended fan family for this lovely birthday dp:) you all mean so so much to me and I’m forever grateful for your love 🙏🏼 and a big Thankyou yo darling @tamannaahspeaks for releasing it #imaluckygirl #blessed #❤️"

Music composer D. Imman also wished Shruti on her birthday. He wished her with a video of Shruti herself singing. This too, the actor posted on her Instagram saying, "Thankyou so much to my super lovely team of laabam for this special birthday present 💖Thankyou @immancomposer sir for this lovely song ! A big Thankyou to our producers 7cs and Vijay Sethupathi and our lovely director janna sir ❤️I feel so loved and blessed 🙏🏼"

