Shruti Haasan's Bollywood Movies You Can Watch On Her Birthday!

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry down south. The gorgeous actor made her debut in Bollywood with Kamal Haasan directed film and was seen a few Hindi films too. Here are the actor’s top performances and best movies in Bollywood.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, And Shruti Haasan: The Bollywood Aquarian Gang

Shruti Haasan best Bollywood movies so far

Luck

The movie Luck gave Shruti Haasan her first break in Bollywood. The film was directed by Soham Shah and the star cast included Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Hasaan in lead roles. Actor Shruti Haasan played a dual role in the film.

Also Read: SSMB 27: Mahesh Babu To Romance Shruti Haasan In His Next Film?

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji was Shruti Haasan’s third film in Bollywood. Shruti Haasan played one of the lead roles in the film along with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya. She played the character of Nikki Narang, the stepdaughter of Anushka Narang (Tisca Chopra).

Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Ramaiya Vastavaiya was another Hindi film directed by Prabhu Deva. Shruti Haasan played the role of an innocent village girl Sona who falls in love with an NRI. When the NRI’s mother tries to separate them, the boy comes all the way to Sona’s village to win her heart.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Shruti, Parineeti Would Share A Great Bond Because Of Their Zodiac Signs

Gabbar is Back

Directed by Krish, Gabbar is Back stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Gabbar is back is the remake of a Tamil film Ramanaa. Shruti Haasan played the character of Shruti, Akshay Kumar’s girlfriend in one off the scenes.

Welcome Back

Welcome Back was the sequel of the original film Welcome starring Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. Shruti Haasan played the character of don Uday Shetty’s (Nana Patekar) sister who he wants to get married to a decent boy. However, the story has its own fun twist and turn when Ranjana (Shruti Haasan) falls in love with a local goon, John Abraham.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Replies To Netizen Who Asked Her To Send Fake-news Warning To 'B-town Groups'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.