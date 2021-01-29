Shruti Haasan's 'mystery man's identity revealed; actor thanks him for 'special' birthday

Is the ‘mystery’ on Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend finally out? The query was finally answered by the actor herself on the occasion of her birthday. The man is Santanu Hazarika, who celebrated her 35th birthday as they exchanged some heartwarming words.

Shruti Haasan’s ‘mystery man’ revealed

Shruti Haasan was snapped by the paparazzi with a ‘mystery man’ as the paparazzi clicked the couple multiple times. However, it was hard to establish his identity as he was seen with a mask on all occasions. The mystery was finally out of the bag on Thursday.

This was revealed on her Instagram stories, when the Luck actor replied to the birthday wish from Santanu.

Sharing a picture where they were seen hugging each other, he wished the birthday girl. The location was the same as the earlier pictures posted by Shruti, which had decoration of the ‘35th’ birthday. In response, Shruti conveyed her gratitude to him for making her day 'special.'

Santanu is a doodle artist and an entrepreneur, who had won an international doodle competition in 2014.

One of the other celebrities to attend the celebrations was Naseeruddin Shah’s son, actor Vivaan Shah.

They were also spotted together the next day.

Shruti Haasan had seemed to confirm recently that she was in a relationship during a ‘True or False’ session with her fans on Instagram. When asked if she had a boyfriend, she replied ‘true’, along with ‘I guess’ and a tongue-in-cheek emoji.

She also replied ‘Always in love’, when she was asked about being in love. However, she clarified that she did not plan to get married soon, as she posted 'False' when asked if she'd marry this year.

Shruti Haasan in Salaar

Meanwhile, the other highlights from Shruti Haasan's birthday was the announcement that she was confirmed to star in Salaar. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead and is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

The official handle of the producers, Hombale Films had tweeted, "Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen."

Apart from Salaar, Shruti Haasan has multiple films in her kitty like Krack, Vakeel Saab, and Pitta Kathalu.

