Daily Ent Recap Jan 28: Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of 'Salaar' And Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Shruti Haasan in Salaar

Prabhas took to his Instagram to wish Shruti Haasan a very happy birthday. He also announced that she is now a part of Salaar movie as well. He wrote that is also looking forward to working with her for the project. The movie is going to be directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also directed KGF Chapter 1 and its sequel.

Pushpa release date

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa is all set to release in theatres on August 13, 2021. He also took to Instagram to share the poster of the film. The actor also expressed his excitement regarding his film. The movie is based on sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna is going to play the female lead in the film.

Pamela Anderson gets married

Pamela Anderson got married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, who is also a bodybuilder. The couple has together over a year tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Pamela's Vancouver Island home. The wedding ceremony took place on Christmas Eve 2020. Prior to this, the actor was married to Tommy Lee.

Tim Robbins files for divorce

The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins has filed for divorce from Gratiela Brancusi. It is unclear as to when they got married. Tim has avoided making a statement about the issue as well. They both have been spotted together several times in public.

Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is a former professional football player and currently a host on Good Morning America. He has been in quarantine about a week. He has not been experiencing any visible symptoms. He also will be appearing on his show remotely.

Image courtesy- @shrtuzhaasan and @alluarjunonline Instagram

