'Splitsvilla 11' Winner Shruti Sinha Recreates Iconic Bollywood Looks; See Pics Here

Shruti Sinha bagged the winning title of Splitsvilla 11 and since then have garnered a huge fan following since then. The actor is spending time at her home during the COVID-19 lockdown. It seems that she has been stung by Bollywood fever, and this can be seen through her latest posts on Instagram. She recreated four of the most iconic looks from Bollywood and shared them with her fans and followers.

Shruti Sinha's Bollywood Bonanza

Shruti Sinha took to Instagram to share some stunning recreations of some of the most iconic looks of Bollywood actors. She dressed up one by one as some memorable characters of these actors and posted pictures of herself alongside the original ones. She took up looks of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Shruti as Deepika Padukone

Shruti first took up two stunning renditions of Deepika Padukone's looks and shared on her Instagram. In the first look, she has recreated Deepika Padukone's character of Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers to let her know how they find her recreation. Here is Shruti Sinha as Mastani:

(Source: Shruti Sinha's Instagram)

Next, Shruti Sinha went for yet another memorable look of Deepika Padukone. She dressed up as Deepika's look of Leela from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The look is from the song Ang Laga De. In the caption, she asked her fans to guess the song as well.

(Source: Shruti Sinha's Instagram)

Shruti as Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shruti Sinha's photos on Instagram had one where she had next recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's look. She chose to dress up as Kareena's role of Kaurwaki from the movie Asoka. She also drew all the tattoos on her hands, face and her chest to make them look authentic. Here is Shruti Sinha as Kaurwaki

(Source: Shruti Sinha's Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

When it comes to iconic roles, there is always the mention of Paaro from Devdas portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shruti Sinha's images show that she also opted to recreate the look of Paaro. She took a rather simple take on Paaro's heavy look. She wore some plain earrings and set up the dress to match that of Aishwarya's. In the caption of the post, Shruti Sinha shared that the picture is from the song Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka in the movie. Here is Shruti Sinha's recreation of Paaro:

(Source: Shruti Sinha's Instagram)

All images are taken from Shruti Sinha's Instagram or are screengrabs of the original movies.

