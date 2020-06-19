Jitendra Kumar's Unmissable Pics With His 'Panchayat' Cast And Crew; See Here

After making headlines for his marvellous display as Arjun Kejriwal in a Comedy sketch and Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar made a ground-breaking debut in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actor broke the stereotype by playing a homosexual character in his debut Bollywood film. But his latest Amazon Prime Video web-series Panchayat is nowhere behind.

Jitendra Kumar essayed the role of secretary in a Panchayat office in the comedy-drama series, Panchayat. Similar to his blockbuster debut, Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat turned out to a smashing hit amongst the audiences and critics. The talented actor shared several BTS pictures from the sets of Panchayat on his social media. Let's take a look at Jitendra Kumar's unmissable pics with Panchayat family

Jitendra Kumar's BTS pictures with cast & crew from the sets of Panchayat

The story of Panchayat is based in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. Jitendra Kumar played the lead in Amazon Prime's web-show whereas Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy essayed pivotal roles in the popular sitcom. In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram picture, one can see all the important characters of the posing for the camera. Dressed in simple attires this picture was captured during the flag hoisting portion in the climax of Panchayat.

We all know that it's not just the actors but numerous technicians also tirelessly work for hours to make any sort of content recognisable. In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram picture, we can see Jeetu Bhaiya sharing a laugh with the crew of Panchayat, who worked behind the camera. Not to miss JK's oversized shades.

Next, Jitendra Kumar's Instagram tells a tale in itself. There are certain things which one can only enjoy in rural areas like riding a tractor in gaon ke khet. Jittu too is enjoying the same in this pic. The Permanent Roommates actor enjoys riding a tractor, as he happily poses with the cast and crew of Panchayat. The dapper actor looks elated and thrilled as he is sitting in the driver's seat.

This is yet another unmissable BTS picture from the sets of Chandan Kumar's show. In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram picture, the versatile actor can be seen riding a bike with complete swag. His fellow cast member are also accompanying him, riding a bike near his. After the mountainous success of Panchayat, fans are anticipating season 2 of the same, which is reported to release in April 2021.

