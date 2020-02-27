'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Collection Stays Steady At BO On Day 6

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film which revolves around the love story of two men who wish to get married to each other. The movie has been garnering a positive response from the fans of the industry. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience on its opening weekend. Read on to know Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection update.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office

As updated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made Rs 2.62 crores making the total collection of the movie to Rs 42.22 crores. The movie had a good opening on its opening day when it made Rs 9.55 crore on Friday. The next day, it made Rs 11.08 crore and on Sunday it made Rs 3.87 crores. The first weekday for the movie proved to be slightly slow but it managed to mint Rs 3.07 crore. Check out the tweet below.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': About the film

The movie, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles and Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is one of the first commercial Bollywood movies portraying a same-sex relationship after the removal of Article 377 from the Indian Constitution. The movie is a take on the norms set by society and how two men fight against all odds to get married to each other for life.

