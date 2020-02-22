'Tanhaji', 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Films That Set Fire At BO On Day 1; Check List

Every year, Bollywood delivers more than 1000 films on the big screen. The audience and fans eagerly wait to hit the theatres to watch their favourite celebrities on the silver screen. The much-awaited and most anticipated Bollywood films of 2020 released in the first two months, that is January and February. Here is a detailed report card of films released in 2020 that stood strong at the box-office from day 1 of their releases.

Top 5 *Day 1* biz - 2020 releases

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, turned into one of the unexpected blockbusters. Though the makers didn't follow aggressive promotional strategies, the film set fire at the box-office. Reportedly, the film bagged positive responses from the critics for its camera work and performances of the lead actors, opening at ₹15.10 crores. The historical war-drama released on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

Love Aaj Kal

Ever since the Imtiaz Alia's Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartick Aaryan, was announced, the 'SarTik' fans were eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry. Though the trailer of the film received a mixed response from the critics and the audience on the internet, Love Aaj Kal opened to earn ₹12.40 crores at the box-office. The film released on Valentine's day.

Street Dancer 3D

One of the biggest dancing films Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'Souza, hit the theatres on January 24. The start cast of the film consists of Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, while celebrated dancer Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak, among the others, played supporting characters. Actor Aparshakti Khurrana also played a pivotal character in the film. The dance-drama film earned ₹10.26 crores on its first day.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released along with Dharma production's Bhoot - The Haunted Ship: Part 1 on February 21. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan won the hearts and collected an estimate of ₹9.55 crores at the box-office on it's opening day. The film deals with the struggles of a gay couple and how their life takes a turn when they decide to come out to their family.

Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in 2019's Kalank, impressed the audience with his first 2020 release Malang. Actors Disha Patni, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu are also part of the star cast of the crime-drama. The film released on February 7, bagged an estimated amount of around ₹6.71 crores at the ticket counter.

