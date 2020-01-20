'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailers Keep Social Media Abuzz

The viewers have been blessed with two outstanding trailers which feature popular stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ayusmann Khurrana and others. The two trailers have been dominating the social media as the fans have been sharing views about both the trailers. Here are some fan reactions for both, Love Aaj Kal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan fan reactions.

Love Aaj Kal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan trailer reactions

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released the trailer of the film which features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie aims to showcase a blend of modern-day and past love as it simultaneously features two time periods -- 1990s and 2020s. Kartik Aaryan is also going to be seen alongside Arushi Sharma as the story simultaneously features two time periods -- 1990s and 2020s. The fans are really enjoying the trailer’s over-the-top drama as the stars, Sara and Kartik have certainly delivered their best performance.

@MaddockFilms @TheAaryanKartik

Original was Legendary!

Saif-Deepika ♥️♥️♥️

Naming the Movie with same name was a terrible idea! 👎

At 01:43 #SaraAliKhan, giving overacting goals to @Varun_dvn #LoveAajKalTrailer — Sumit Goyal (@yourSumitGoyal) January 17, 2020

Never Ever Think Of Replacing Him



He is the KING👑 of class & swag



Nawab Saif Ali Khan💥💥#LoveAajKalTrailer pic.twitter.com/gw7eHuGUkY — AKshay's Gladiator (@RebelAkshayFan) January 17, 2020

How many of you went back to listening this track after watching #LoveAajKalTrailer ?



Ekko ek Kahani, bass badale zamana...



After a long long while, I’m excited for a movie. Thank you #ImtiazAli #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/wdmpgY7SQB — Gulshankumar Wankar (@GulshanMWankar) January 17, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Ayushmann Khurrana manages to make it to the headlines with his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The film features the story of two homosexual men Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who are in love. The trailer shows the problems faced by the LGBTQIA community in an engaging and comical way that has taken over social media like a wildfire.

T H I S 👏👏👏



Ayushmann's selection of movies is impeccable #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/4bXeBlQvaS — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢 ♠️ (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 20, 2020

we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/qxYwZup2Ib — marine 🗡️sotus enthusiast (@perayass) January 20, 2020

From This To This

We all grew up ...#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/fRvdazucPO — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 20, 2020

