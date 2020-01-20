The Debate
'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailers Keep Social Media Abuzz

Bollywood News

Love Aaj Kal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer takes over the social media with its fan reactions Here are some fan reactions for both the film's trailer.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
love aaj kal

The viewers have been blessed with two outstanding trailers which feature popular stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ayusmann Khurrana and others. The two trailers have been dominating the social media as the fans have been sharing views about both the trailers. Here are some fan reactions for both, Love Aaj Kal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan fan reactions. 

Love Aaj Kal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan trailer reactions

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released the trailer of the film which features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie aims to showcase a blend of modern-day and past love as it simultaneously features two time periods -- 1990s and 2020s. Kartik Aaryan is also going to be seen alongside Arushi Sharma as the story simultaneously features two time periods -- 1990s and 2020s. The fans are really enjoying the trailer’s over-the-top drama as the stars, Sara and Kartik have certainly delivered their best performance. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan 

Ayushmann Khurrana manages to make it to the headlines with his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The film features the story of two homosexual men Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who are in love. The trailer shows the problems faced by the LGBTQIA community in an engaging and comical way that has taken over social media like a wildfire.

