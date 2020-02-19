'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Release Triggers A Meme Fest On Social Media

As the release date of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is inching closer, the makers are going all out to promote the film. And fans seem to be loving the recent promotional strategy that has surfaced the internet. Recently, some Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan memes have taken over social media as the film continues to make a buzz.

A few hours back, Neena Gupta shared a post on her Instagram handle where she went on to promote her film. The actor posted three photos/templates telling fans to use their creativity with the images shared. Some fans went on to laud Neena Gupta and the entire star cast of the film for their new promotional strategy. Fans also went on to make their own funny memes out of the pictures shared by Neena Gupta. Here’s taking a look at few images that fans have created funny memes of.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Gets A U/A Certificate

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Also read | Neena Gupta On Gajraj Rao In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Our Relation Evolved With Time

More about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema

Image courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.