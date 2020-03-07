'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Collection Stands At Rs 58.94 Cr In Week Two

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been creating headlines with its intriguing storyline about same-sex love, ever since it hit the theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana's film has been receiving heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a massive response from LGBTQ+ supporters. The movie received a warm welcome at the Box Office. Read on to know Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection update.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection

After completing two successful weeks in theatres, the overall box-office collection of the film is approximately Rs 75 crores, worldwide. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's previous update, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Indian box office collection after the first week was a total of Rs 42.22 crores.

The movie collected Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. However, the weekday total of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection slightly dipped down, managing to mint Rs 3.07 crore. The second week started with reportedly earning Rs 2.08 crores per day, and later in the week it saw a rise in the box-office collection. It went to Rs 4.06 crores on one of the days. The total Indian box-office earnings after two weeks were Rs 58.94 crores.

Only recently, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection success. The actor exclaimed that the entire team of the movie did not want a heavy dose story and focused more on it being a family entertainer. The Dream Girl actor also said that hopefully, they have achieved what was planned.

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit theatres on February 21, 2020. The film is a Hitesh Kewalya directorial. The film has Ayushmann essaying the role of Kartik Singh while Jitendra plays Aman Tripathi, his love interest. The flick also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

However, the box office collections of the film is reportedly expected to be affected by the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, that released a week after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

