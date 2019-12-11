The Debate
These Adorable Photos Are Testament To Shweta Bachchan's Bond With Dad Amitabh

Bollywood News

Shweta Bachchan never forgets to share pictures with her father, Amitabh Bachchan. Have a look at several pictures shared by her on social media handles.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shweta Bachchan

A father and a daughter share a bonding that is way too strong to be described. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan take this example to new heights. Father, Amitabh Bachchan has always shared pictures of Shweta's achievements and showered his love for her. He always shared about how proud he is of Shweta Bachchan. Not just the father, but the daughter shares several pictures with her father as well. The Father-daughter duo never forgets to share pictures of the love they share. Here, we have compiled the best ones for you-

Shweta Bachchan's pictures with dad

Recently, Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback monochrome picture from her childhood. In the picture, you will see young Amitabh Bachchan holding Baby Shweta Bachchan in his arms. She captioned the picture saying, “Home is not a place, it is a person.”

Read: Shweta Bachchan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Shweta Bachchan shared this post on the special occasion of Father’s day. You can see Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan in a monochrome picture, giving a sweet smile. She captioned as "I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer xx #carriedawayonFathersDay".

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' Look: Shweta Bachchan Can't Stop Praising "Daddy Cool''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Shweta Bachchan shared a post on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. You can see Amitabh Bachchan sitting on a chair and Shweta Bachchan holding him from behind. Both are seen in traditional attire. She captioned, "When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥️."

Read: Karisma Kapoor And Shweta Bachchan Attend Ritu Nanda's Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Read: Shweta Bachchan Wishes Her 'mini Me' Son Agastya On Birthday; Abhishek Has A Funny Reply

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
