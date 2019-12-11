Shweta Bachchan Nanda Is The New Big B In Town As She Recreates The 'Jumma Chumma' Look

Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently recreated her dad Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the song Jumma Chumma. The superstar’s daughter was twinning with Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra with this look. Read on to know more.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the new Big B in town

Shweta Bachchan, apart from being Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, is also a journalist and former model by profession. Shweta is also regularly spotted hanging out with many of her friends and colleagues from the industry. The former model also shares a sweet father-daughter bond with her father Amitabh Bachchan her Instagram is proof of the bond she shares with her family.

Even though Shweta did not pursue a career in Bollywood like her brother Abhishek Bachchan, she still enjoys her time with her pals from the industry. Recently, during a party, Shweta Bachchan Nanda donned an outfit which was a sweet tribute to her father. Shweta recreated Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the movie Hum. She specifically created Big B’s look from the song Jumma Chumma. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s look was styled by none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself.

In the picture shared by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, she has donned a white shirt with a knot in the end, a black coat, and a red gamucha. This picture shared by Shweta Bachchan has received an enormous amount of responses online. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s friends and family members from the industry also showed their sign of approval for the look. Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sikander Kher, and Bhavana Pandey all commented on this post.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also twinning with actor Sidharth Malhotra with this look. Sidharth Malhotra had also donned a similar outfit. Shweta shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram. She also shared a sweet caption with it. She said, “What’s better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS!! No one I rather twin with than you”. She also tagged Sidharth Malhotra in this post. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Shweta and Sidharth on his Instagram story, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda reposted this story on her Instagram account. Take a look.

